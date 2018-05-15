Ariana Grande returned to The Tonight Show this week to perform her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” once more for the audience. This time, however, she did so accompanied by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on Nintendo Labo‘s line of cardboard instruments.

It feels like a twist on Fallon’s Classroom Instruments bit.

With Nintendo Labo, Nintendo Switch players can create their own instruments using cardboard sheets combined with their detachable controllers. So with Fallon on the guitar-piano studio and Questlove on robot kit, the late-night TV band was able to lay down some backup for Grande.

Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The pop singer appeared on The Tonight Show‘s May 1 episode for its entire duration. It was there she performed “No Tears Left to Cry” for the first time on television, after dropping it days earlier and surprising the Coachella audience with a performance of the single.

Now watch the Nintendo Labo rendition above.