Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Victims on 'Challenging' One-Year Anniversary of Bombing: 'I Love You with All of Me'

One year after the Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims.

“Thinking of you all today and every day,” the pop star, 24, wrote on Twitter early Tuesday.

“I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day,” Grande added in her message.

The singer also shared an emoji of a bee, a symbol of Manchester. Last year, after the massacre, Grande and her crew got bee tattoos to pay homage to the U.K. city.

On May 22, 2017, a bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at the singer’s Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Following the terror attack, Grande postponed dates of the tour to pay respect to the victims. Then, 12 days later, she returned to the U.K. to perform in the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she and mega-manager Scooter Braun organized.

Last week Grande opened up about the attack in a new Time cover story.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said in the emotional interview. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. … I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

In April, Grande released her first new single since the Manchester tragedy: “No Tears Left to Cry,” a glittering disco track that subtly but powerfully nods to the attack.

Grande — who recently split from ex Mac Miller and “just started” casually dating SNL star Pete Davidson — performed the dance song at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is the first single off Grande’s upcoming fourth LP, Sweetener, due July 20.