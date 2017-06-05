The victims of the deadly terror attack on Manchester Arena last month were the true focus of Sunday night’s massive U.K. benefit concert, though some eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but notice one of organizer Ariana Grande‘s sparkling accessories.

Many took to the Internet to speculate whether Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller – who performed with her during the empowering One Love Manchester show – were engaged after spotting the starlet wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

@ArianaGrande is engaged right? If so I'm so happy as her and @MacMiller her perfect. — s (@Sjlb02) June 5, 2017

Did anyone else notice @ArianaGrande was wearing an engagement ring? — Kiki (@Kimmie_Smith35) June 5, 2017

The speculation, however, seems to be unfounded: Grande has been showing off a similar ring on her social media for months.

💡♡ 🌑 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

💛 eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow 🤗 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Grande’s relationship status aside, Sunday night’s show was a powerful stand against terrorism – especially in the wake of a deadly attack on London just one day before – raising nearly $9 million and counting for the British Red Cross, the Associated Press reported.

What a night! Thank you Manchester for welcoming us back with open arms! The fortitude of your city is extraordinary! pic.twitter.com/3L4oXxDXh0 — Joan Grande (@joangrande) June 5, 2017

“What a night! Thank you Manchester for welcoming us back with open arms,” Grande’s mother Joan tweeted Monday. “The fortitude of your city is extraordinary!”

Musicians including Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Little Mix and Coldplay, among others, entertained over 50,000 at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground with their popular tracks and messages of defiance.

“I want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost or were taken. We love you so much. To the families we love you so much. Put both hands up to honor those people right now,” Bieber told the crowd. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you. And we love you.’ ”

Echoed Perry during her own set, “It’s not always easy to choose love, right? Especially in moments like this it can be difficult. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”