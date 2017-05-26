Father Pens Moving Letter to Ariana Grande in Wake of Manchester Attack: ‘Take Care of You First’

A Georgia father has penned a moving letter to Ariana Grande in the wake of the deadly suicide bombing that killed 22 people and left dozens more injured after one of the pop star’s concerts in Manchester, England.

Patrick Millsaps, a father of three teen daughters, offered some “redneck love” to the 23-year-old in his letter, declaring, “You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologize for.”

“You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel,” he continued.

The candid address comes just days after Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an explosive at around 10:33 p.m. local time on Monday near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Many remained hospitalized after the attack, as officials released the identities of those killed. Among the dead are an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, and several teenagers.

In the wake of the bombing, an insider told PEOPLE that Grande is “absolutely crushed” as a result of the incident.

“She and her loved ones have barely slept this week,” the source said.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Now, in his letter, Millsaps urged the star to take all the time to herself that she needs.

“Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it,” he wrote. “Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!”

Millsaps spoke of his own children — two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old — in the letter, noting that they often listen to Grande’s music during the drive to school — “I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of Sam & Kat.”

In closing, the father advised Grande to “Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.”