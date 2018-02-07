Ariana Grande Cried for Days and Felt 'Every Name' of the Manchester Bombing Victims

Ariana Grande‘s manager is revealing how the 24-year-old singer managed the aftermath of May’s terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert, which killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

In an interview with the Big Questions with Cal Fussman podcast that was released Jan. 30, Scooter Braun said Grande suffered from trauma after the attack and questioned whether she could sing her songs ever again.

“When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days,” he recalled. “She felt everything — every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is.”

The two also met with 19 injured concertgoers and families who had lost their loved ones at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, an experience Braun called the “hardest two hours of either of our lives.”

“After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost,” he explained. “It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home. Our loved ones are still going to be there. That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home.”

Though Grande had Scooter starting to cancel her Dangerous Woman tour, she changed her mind and realized she wanted to start paying tribute to the victims so that they didn’t “die in vain.”

“We didn’t have the right to be so sad we couldn’t continue,” he said.

“The terrorist made a mistake… they picked the wrong goddamn show,” Scooter added. “Because if they thought we were going to roll over they don’t know Ariana and they don’t know me.”

More than 50,000 people attended Grande’s One Love Manchester concert in June. Performers included Grande, boyfriend Mac Miller, and friends Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas, Victoria Monet, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

All proceeds from the concert, which took place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, went to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at the original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show ultimately raised $13 million for those affected by the bombing.

“The star of the show in my opinion, other than Ariana, was the crowd,” Scooter said, looking back.