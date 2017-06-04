‘Nothing Must Defeat Us’: Ariana Grande Concertgoers Remain Defiant After London Terrorist Attack

Ariana Grande fans aren’t letting fear hold them back.

Concertgoers have started to arrive at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, where they are remaining resilient in the wake of the deadly attack at Grande’s May 22 concert and the London terrorist attack on Saturday night.

“I want to be here and I have to be here because I want to help, I want to make everyone feel better,” Kiera Kearney, 14, tells PEOPLE. “What is very important is that whatever happens, nothing must defeat us.”

fellow concertgoer Sophie Clune, 19, and her boyfriend shared similar sentiments.

“It’s scary being here today, but you can’t stop someone doing something because it’s scary. By not going, you are letting them win,” Sophie tells PEOPLE. “They are wanting to create that sort of division, and Manchester is not about that. Manchester is about getting everyone together.”

The concert comes less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack in London, which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives. Despite the attack and the severe threat level, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun and the Greater Manchester Police had stated that the show would go on as a message of resilience in the face of hatred.

“We were up until one watching the London news, but at no point did we think of canceling,” added Sophie.

Monique Scholes, 48, says the security at the venue has helped ease any anxiety about the night.

“For a moment, I thought about canceling last night when the London attack happened, and then I thought no, we have to stand together as one,” she tells PEOPLE. “Security here has been brilliant. I don’t feel at all anxious today. Everyone’s come together. Everyone’s having a good time.”

And while Kiera did not attend Grande’s show nearly two weeks ago that left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured in the blast, Kiera, her mother and her friend Ellie Galespie, also 14, felt it was more important than ever to show their support to the victims.

“I am not scared,” Ellie tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t come to the first concert but I wanted to come to this one, it’s for everyone’s good and it’s for charity.”

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at Grande’s original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show is expected to raise around $2.6 million.

Along with Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform.

The concert will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. A one-hour highlight special will later air on ABC following the NBA Finals. BBC, the host broadcaster, is producing TV coverage.