The second weekend of Coachella kicked off on a high note on Friday, with Ariana Grande taking the main stage to perform her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Dressed in a purple cropped top and matching ruffle silk skirt, the 24-year-old singer was all smiles during the performance — which happened during Norwegian DJ Kygo’s set. She accessorized her look with knee-high boots, fishnet stockings, a black leather fanny pack, and matching purple gloves.

Grande’s hair — pulled back in her signature ponytail — was platinum blonde, consistent with the new look she’s been rocking recently.

Aside from singing her new single, Grande also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1982 soul classic “Sexual Healing.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

RELATED: Avicii Remembered by Thousands at Coachella in the Wake of His Death: ‘We’ll Miss You,’ Said Kygo

RELATED: Mac Miller Is ‘So Proud’ of Girlfriend Ariana Grande’s Comeback: ‘We Missed You’

RELATED: Coachella 2018: Everything to Know from the Biggest Performers to the Hottest Parties

“No Tears Left to Cry” marks the first new music Grande has released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

After the attack, Grande suspended her tour. Just weeks later, she returned to the U.K. for the star-studded One Love Manchester charity concert.

Since wrapping her tour in 2017, the Nickelodeon alum has maintained a relatively low profile. On New Years Eve, Grande confirmed that she was nearly done with an album when she posted a video of with bits of her new song along with the caption “See You Next Year.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Ariana Grande attends March For Our Lives on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

She was back on the stage in March, for the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.

Then on Tuesday, Grande sent her fans rocking from side to side when she updated her bio on her social media pages from “Dangerous Woman,” the title of her 2016 album, to a location drop pin/teardrop and the words “Honeymoon Ave” printed upside down.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Grande later posted her first tweet since December, a teardrop, and a second tweet confirmed a single titled “No Tears Left to Cry” would be released April 20.

It came on Friday alongside a mind-bending Dave Meyers-directed music video.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Drops New Single ‘No Tears Left to Cry’

Mac Miller, Grande’s boyfriend, showed his support for his girlfriend’s return.

Early Friday morning, the rapper took to Twitter to send a little love to the pop star.

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome Back. We missed You. One of a kind,” Miller, 26, tweeted in response to her new song.

Meanwhile, elsewhere at Kygo’s Coachella set, the DJ paid tribute to the late musician Avicii — who was found dead at 28 earlier on Friday.

“Today is a very sad day for music,” Kygo said. “Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away, only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music. So I don’t think I would have been on the stage if it wasn’t for him. And I know he has inspired a million other producers out there.”

He then closed out his set with Avicii’s 2017 tune “Without You.”