Ariana Grande Claps Back at Tweet Blaming Her for Ex Mac Miller's Relapse, DUI Arrest

Ariana Grande has responded to an online commenter who claimed she is responsible for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller‘s recent DUI arrest.

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper (real name: Malcolm McCormick) was arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run in the San Fernando Valley after he hit a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene; the arrest came barely a week after news broke that Miller and Grande had split.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande GC Images

RELATED: Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Victims on ‘Challenging’ One-Year Anniversary of Bombing: ‘I Love You with All of Me’

On Monday, @FlintElijah tweeted: “Mac Miller totalling [sic] his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.” (Miller’s song “Cinderella,” on his 2016 album The Divine Feminine, was inspired by his relationship with Grande.)

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

Then Wednesday, Grande, 24, responded directly to the tweet, writing: “how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).”

Grande’s Twitter statement continued: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

“Let’s please stop doing that. of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. i will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well,” her response concluded.

Shortly after Grande posted on social media, the original tweeter — @FlintElijah — apologized to the singer, writing: “I in no way think that you are the cause of Mac’s short comings we all have our demons.”

My sincerest apology, Ariana pic.twitter.com/l3CavwKCtO — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 23, 2018

And Grande accepted his apology, immediately tweeting: “thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. sending u love.”

thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. ☁️ sending u love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2018

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Miller declined comment.

The rapper previously opened up about his sobriety to Rolling Stone in 2016, revealing producer Rick Rubin helped him get clean in 2015.

“This planet has a certain gravity, man — it rises in the morning, it sets at night, and I never really followed that,” he told the magazine of how sobriety has changed him. “But now I go to sleep at night and wake up in the day, and that’s been a beautiful balance in my life. Along with not feeling like s—.”

Mac Miller Robin Marchant/Getty

RELATED: Mac Miller Arrested on Drunk Driving, Hit-and-Run Charges

Grande and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.” Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed they amicably split but will remain friends.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Seeing Each Other: ‘It’s Very Casual,’ Says Source

After news of their split broke, Grande addressed the breakup on Instagram, writing: “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Grande recently started seeing SNL star Pete Davidson, when the same source revealed the relationship “just started,” noting “it’s very casual.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Seeing Each Other: ‘It’s Very Casual,’ Says Source

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande NBC

Sunday, Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” — off her upcoming album Sweetener, due July 20 — at the Billboard Music Awards; following the show, an onlooker told PEOPLE Grande and Davidson looked “lovey-dovey” and “smitten” while hanging out backstage.