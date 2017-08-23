Ariana Grande Cancels Vietnam Concert Due to Health Problems: ‘There Is Nothing I Hate to Do More’

Ariana Grande delivered some sad news to fans in Vietnam.

The 24-year-old singer revealed to her Arianators via her Instagram Story that she had to cancel Wednesday’s show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in Ho Chi Minh City due to health issues.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment,” Grande wrote in the statement.

“I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this, but I promise to make it up to you in the future.”

She added: “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

A rep for Grance did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Grande did not give any details about the nature of her illness, but this isn’t the first time the star has had to cancel a few tour dates.

She axed a pair of shows in Monterrey, Mexico, in July for unknown reasons, E! News reports.

Two months earlier, the “Problem” singer postponed seven concerts in the wake of the deadly Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

However, she performed in June along with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert after the attack. (Victims’ families each received $324K from the fund.)