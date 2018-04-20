Mac Miller Is 'So Proud' of Girlfriend Ariana Grande's Comeback: 'We Missed You'

Mac Miller is girlfriend Ariana Grande‘s biggest supporter.

Early Friday morning, the rapper took to Twitter to send a little love to the pop star, who had just dropped her new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome Back. We missed You. One of a kind,” Miller, 26, tweeted in response to her new song.

very proud of this girl right here ❤️ Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

“No Tears Left to Cry” marks the first new music Grande, 24, has released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The singer sent her fans rocking from side to side on Tuesday when she updated her bio on her social media pages from “Dangerous Woman,” the title of her 2016 album, to a location drop pin/teardrop and the words “Honeymoon Ave” printed upside down.

She later posted her first tweet since December:

💧 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

A second tweet confirmed a single titled “No Tears Left to Cry” would be released April 20.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, added to the speculation when he commented “Hint….@arianagrande Friday” with a teardrop emoji on an unrelated Instagram post.

On New Years Eve 2017, Grande confirmed that she was nearly done with an album when she posted a video of with bits of her new song along with the caption “See You Next Year.”