Ariana Grande Turns 24! Birthday Wishes Roll In from Boyfriend Mac Miller and Mom

Birthday girl Ariana Grande is feeling the love.

The singer, who turned 24 on Monday, received numerous birthday messages on social media, including a cute note from boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like,” the 25-year-old rapper captioned a black and white photo of the duo making silly faces as the Eiffel Tower looms in the background. “Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”

Grande’s mother, Joan, also shared a tribute to her daughter on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ ArianaGrande …so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!!” she wrote, adding the hashtag # HappyBirthdayAriana.

Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be "so well" but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures. A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande …so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana — Joan Grande (@joangrande) June 26, 2017

Both Miller and Grande’s mother have been supporting the “Side to Side” singer since a suicide bombing immediately after Grande’s May 22 show in Manchester, England killed 22 people and injured 119 others.

On June 4, Grande hosted the “One Love Manchester” concert, where she performed “The Way” and “Dang!” (and shared a kiss) with Miller.

The show also featured Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and many more. The benefit concert raised $13 million for the victims of the attack, many of whom the popstar visited in the hospital.

FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

After canceling shows in London and Switzerland, Grande resumed touring and completed the European leg through Portugal, Spain and Italy.

“I’m immensely grateful!!!!” Grande stressed in an Instagram post thanking her fans for helping her through the Dangerous Woman tour after the tragedy. “I hope you can feel my love wherever you are because I’m sending you all that I’ve got. See you soon.”

Grande continues her international tour through South America and Mexico in July before heading to Asia in August, and eventually Australia in September.