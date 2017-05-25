Ariana Grande ‘Has Barely Slept All Week’ – as It’s Revealed Her Mom Ushered Young Fans to Safety: Source

Ariana Grande has a strong support system as she mourns the loss of lives and deals with the trauma from the shocking terrorist attack at her Manchester concert Monday night.

“She’s still just absolutely crushed,” an insider close to the singer, 23, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She and her loved ones have barely slept this week.”

The Grammy nominee, whom a separate Grande source previously said was focused on the victims, has her “friends and family rallying around her and being supportive of her,” adds the insider. One day after the attack, the pop star and her mother Joan — who ushered young fans backstage to safety after the bomb went off, confirms the insider — returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, where they had an emotional reunion with the star’s boyfriend Mac Miller.

Immediately following Grande’s Manchester concert Monday night, 22 people were killed and 119 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device. Local authorities have since identified Salman Abedi, 22, as a suspect, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Her team isn’t sure yet how long Ariana’s going to be under the radar,” says the insider. “It seems like it could be a while, but we’ll see what transpires.”

Grande’s management team announced on Wednesday her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended “until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.” She had previously planned to bring her tour to London, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland and Germany.

“Right now, her main headspace and focus is on the victims and how she can help,” the Grande source previously told PEOPLE. “It’s less about her and her own state, and it’s more about them. She’s alive, she’s safe. This isn’t about her — it’s about the victims.”