Aretha Franklin Cancels Concert ‘Per Doctor’s Orders’

Aretha Franklin‘s concert in Toronto has been canceled “per doctor’s orders,” the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts announced on its website Tuesday.

“The Aretha Franklin concert originally scheduled for July 1, 2017 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts has, unfortunately, been postponed,” a statement reads. “As per doctor’s orders, Aretha Franklin cannot make the trip to Toronto this week. However, we are pleased to announce that she will perform at the 2018 TD Toronto Jazz Festival on June 28, 2018.”

Concertgoers who already purchased tickets will be contacted and given the option to hold them for the later date, the venue said.

No additional information was offered at the time and a rep for Franklin, 75, did not immediately respond to EW or PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Queen of Soul in February told a Detroit TV station that she’s retiring from music this year. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert,” she said. “This is it.”

Franklin canceled a few performances last year, including ones in Virginia and New York, over health concerns.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com