Party at Prince Albert‘s palace!

Anthony Anderson, 46, and 50 Cent, 41, unexpectedly found themselves mingling with royalty in Monaco over the weekend, and the Black-ish star recounted the tale to PEOPLE Now on Wednesday.

While chatting about hosting his third season of To Tell The Truth, Anderson opened up about his surprise run-in with his pal at the uber formal party.

Chopping it up with @50cent at Prince Alberts Palace. #monaco #monaconights #justakidfromcompton A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

“I mean, maybe you should ask the rap superstar, ‘How was it hanging out with the television and film superstar at the castle?'” said Anderson after being asked to relive the moment.

“I’ve known 50 [Cent] for a while and I was surprised to see him there, just like he was surprised to see me there,” he adds. “We both know Prince Albert.”

I had a ball today at the Palace with Prince Albert of Monaco 🇲🇨 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

The star-studded evening also drew notables like the Prince’s wife Princess Charlene of Monaco, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Henderson. And 50 Cent crossed paths with the Prince yet again just one day later on the red carpet for the 2017 Golden Nymph Awards in Monte Carlo on June 19.

“It’s funny — we were talking and Prince Albert came over and said, ‘Hey, yeah, 50, they let you back in the country.’ Apparently they kicked him out at one point!”

The third season of To Tell The Truth premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.