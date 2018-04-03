Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony Return to Host VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms

Mother’s Day came early this year.

VH1 has announced the return of its third annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms event, which applauds a mother’s endless love and devotion.

The star-studded celebration, hosted by black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and Power actress La La Anthony, will take place at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Past celebrity guests who have paid tribute to the career-shaping women in their lives include Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Chris Paul and Maxwell.

This particular show may be especially poignant for executive producer Latifah, whose mother Rita Owens, died on March 21 at age 69 after struggling with a heart condition for more than a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah announced in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” Latifah shares. “I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms premieres on May 7 at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.