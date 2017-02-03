Watch Ansel Elgort Do Push-Ups in His Boxer-Briefs, Shower with Girlfriend in Sexy New ‘Thief’ Music Video

Lock him up!

Ansel Elgort released the music video for his new single “Thief” on Friday, and it’s a doozy.

In the steamy clip, the crossover star is seen in various states of undress, flaunting his impressive six-pack and biceps as he does push-ups in his living room and romps around in bed with longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan before the two hit the shower for a sensual soak.

The music video — directed by Elgort’s brother, Warren Elgort — complements the synthy banger’s sexy lyrics: “Skin on my skin / What a wonderful sin / Take your breath, but you’re asking for more / The tip of my finger is tracing your figure / I say goodnight and walk out the door.”

“Thief” is Elgort’s second official single since he signed to Island Records in 2015. While this summer’s “Home Alone” was the first track he dropped that he sings on, Elgort, 22, previously released music — and played EDM festivals — under the pseudonym “Ansolo.”

“I really respect the dance music industry. I didn’t want to come in and abuse the fact I was an actor and use my name to book gigs,” the Fault in Our Stars heartthrob previously told PEOPLE. “I’m not getting into music because I need to — I have a bunch of movies coming out. I just do this because I love it.”

As for Elgort’s latest costar? He and high school sweetheart Komyshan, a professional ballerina, have dated for years. The pair — who occasionally put their love on display on Instagram — enjoyed a PDA-filled date night at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City last fall, where they enjoyed sets by Ellie Goulding and Kendrick Lamar.