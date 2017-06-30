Annie Lennox Mistaken as a New Artist by Radio Coordinator Who Thinks She Has ‘Potential’

It’s not every day you get a chance to restart your career, but Annie Lennox is having one of those moments.

The iconic singer, who achieved mainstream fame with the British music duo Eurythmics, posted a photo of a letter she received from a Los Angeles radio music coordinator named Kylie, who encouraged her to send in samples of her music for a chance to get radio play.

Lennox, 62, blacked out the name of the radio station, but included the full letter on her Facebook page on Thursday.

“I came across your music on line and really like what I heard!” Kylie writes to the four-time Grammy Award winner. “I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station. If you’d like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I’ll forward it to Glenn our program director here at… to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation.”

With Eurythmics, which includes singer David A. Stewart, Lennox is estimated to have sold about 75 million records worldwide. Their hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was released in 1983 and became an international hit.

Lennox has won eight Brit Awards, which is more than any other female artist, including best British female artist six times. She has also received the MTV Video Music Award.

Lennox won the Oscar in 2004 for Best Original Song “Into the West” which was featured in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.