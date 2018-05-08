Nineties babies, rejoice!

British pop star Anne-Marie released the music video for her new single “2002,” and it’s a nostalgia-fueled, millennial dream.

Throughout the clip, the singer, 27, borrows from the videos of the songs that inspired the “2002” chorus, the lyrics of which include:

“Oops! I got 99 problems singin’ bye bye bye / Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me, better hit me baby one more time.”

The late-nineties, early-oughts-influenced track pays homage to several turn-of-the-century smash hits, including Britney Spears (“Oops!” … I Did It Again” and “…Baby One More Time”), JAY-Z (“99 Problems”), ‘NSYNC (“Bye Bye Bye”), Nelly (“Ride Wit Me”) and Dr. Dre (“The Next Episode”).

Anne-Marie Anne-Marie/YouTube

And the music video finds Anne-Marie donning Spears’s Catholic school-girl ensemble and pigtails and even playing puppet à la ‘NSYNC.

Anne-Marie cowrote the track with Julia Michaels and friend-turned-tour-mate Ed Sheeran, whom she’s known for 10 years.

The rising star found mainstream success in 2016, when her Clean Bandit-Sean Paul collaboration “Rockabye” reached the Top 40. She followed up the dance jam with her fan-favorite “Alarm,” then teamed up with deejay-producer Marshmello on her hit “FRIENDS,” which appears on her debut album, last month’s Speak Your Mind.

Before she cracked the charts, she was cracking boards.

“I would be a very different person without karate,” says the singer, a three-time world karate champion who began classes at age 9. Now the Essex, England, native (born Anne-Marie Nicholson) credits her musical success to the sport. “When you get knocked down, you got to get backup,” says Anne-Marie. “Otherwise, you are going to lose.”