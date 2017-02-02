Andy Grammer’s Plans for Valentine’s Day? Zero Screen Time

For crooner Andy Grammer, planning a special Valentine’s Day for his wife unfortunately can’t entail his musical prowess – been there, done that.

“Well, I definitely can’t write her a song, that’s out,” Grammer tells PEOPLE Now when asked how he and wife, fellow singer-songwriter Aijia, will spend Feb. 14. In fact, Grammer’s latest hit – “Fresh Eyes” – was inspired by Aijia.

So then, what’s in the cards on the day of hearts and flowers? “Probably with her, she wants to put the phone away for an extended period of time,” Grammer shares. “A four hour block of no phone – that’s probably the best gift I can give her.”

Grammer, 33, admits that while he’s certainly “not afraid” to pull out all the stops when it comes to romances, it has been a while. “Like when I proposed to her I made a big thing about it,” he notes (the couple wed in 2012).

Grammer also doesn’t have too many details to share about his highly anticipated follow-up to Magazines or Novels.

“I can give you very little,” he shares of a new album. “I can tell you that I’m getting close.”