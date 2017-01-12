Andy Grammer Takes His Act to the Skies: Watch the Star Perform ‘Fresh Eyes’ Aboard a Plane

Now that’s in-flight entertainment.

Andy Grammer surprised a plane full of travelers with an acoustic concert in the latest Southwest Live at 35 series with “Live in the Vineyard.”

Standing in the aisle, Grammer, 33, sang and strummed his hit track “Fresh Eyes” for passengers when the plane hit 35,000 feet, somewhere between Denver, Colorado and Sacramento, California.

“I fly almost every day, but I’ve never sung with a whole plane – and they sang back,” said Grammer. “It made me really, really happy. It was amazing.”

Grammer said that he’s been “writing a ton” and teased a new album, coming possibly this year.

“The last two albums I did, I wrote at home and then I went out and toured it,” explained Grammer. “To do both at the same time was a little exhausting but I think it was really productive and I had a blast.”

The “Honey, I’m Good” singer added, “We brought an extra tour bus and put a studio on the tour bus. So I would write during the day and at night go play shows.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Musician Andy Grammer

“Fresh Eyes” was released in August, and has a special backstory. The tune is all about seeing marriage through a different perspective to last through the highs and lows, Grammer told PEOPLE at the time.

He explained, “I think if you pick someone that you love, you will continuously fall in love with them.”

Previous Live at 35 special performers have included Chris Young and Cassadee Pope, Echosmith, the Plain White T’s and Gavin DeGraw.