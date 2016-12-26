‘My Beloved Friend Yog’: Wham! Member Andrew Ridgeley ‘Cleft with Grief’ After Death of George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late Wham! bandmate George Michael.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx,” Ridgeley, 53, tweeted on Sunday.

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

RELATED LINK: From Wham! to Solo Success: George Michael’s Life in Photos

Ridgeley sent out another tribute to his “beloved friend” hours later, sharing a quote from Michael: “I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man.”

In his own tweet, Ridgeley responded: “God didn’t give it, you did my old friend. Cleft with grief. A xx”

God didn't give it, you did my old friend.

Cleft with grief.

A xx https://t.co/yPzbB3rDGE — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, launched his decades-long music career in the 1980s as a band member of Wham! He later went solo with his 1987 album, Faith.

During his almost 40 years of fame, Michael sold 100 million albums worldwide.