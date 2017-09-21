Andra Day Draws Inspiration from Fellow Global Citizen Festival Performer Stevie Wonder: ‘I Love Him So Much’

Life is imitating art for Andra Day. After releasing “Stand Up For Something” this summer, the singer will take the stage at the Global Citizen Festival Saturday in New York City.

“I’ve always been a fan of their passion, their drive and the fact that anyone else would look at the goal of ending poverty by 2030 as unrealistic,” Day, 32, tells PEOPLE. “We all use our voices and our resources to affect change and the fact that such an impossible goal for them is not just a possibility, but it is their goal and they’re going to make it happen — to me that is living in your purpose.”

The Grammy nominee will also promote a cause especially close to her heart when she performs on Central Park’s Great Lawn. “The big thing there is making people aware of the issue of gender equality, the power that comes when genders are equal, and inspiring them in that way,” she says.

Day has partnered with the Girl Rising campaign, and urges supporters to start seeking change on a local level.

“Local government is a powerful thing and that’s the first drop in the bucket to affect change,” Day explains. “One of the things I talk about is attending town hall meetings, talking to city council about issues that matter to you. That is a big start.”

While she knows not everyone in the audience will heed her message, she appreciates those who will fight to make a difference.

“Not everybody will be moved to act,” she understands, “but some people will, and that matters.”

And there’s one artist — who happens to be also performing at Global Citizen — who constantly inspires Day.

“It’s always Stevie,” she says, referring to Stevie Wonder. “I love him so much. I always have. He has made revolutionary music that inspires me so much. Every time that I know I’m going to see him, I’m always overcome with joy. I’m looking forward to being inspired more.”

Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams are also set to perform Sept. 23. Tickets could be earned through Global Citizen’s app by taking action (e.g. signing a petition, calling a representative), while VIP tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.