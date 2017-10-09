Musical 'Celebrating' Amy Winehouse's Life and Career Potentially In the Works, Her Father Says

The music of late, great chanteuse Amy Winehouse may become the inspiration for a West End production, the star’s father Mitch Winehouse told U.K. outlet The Sun.

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future,” Mitch said at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala in London last week, according to the Sun. “It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead.”

Mitch said that the musical would be focused on remembering “Amy for what she was. There’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol.”

The star died at age 27 in 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.

“We want to do something positive about how she developed her music,” Mitch said, according to The Sun. “What we don’t hear is that she was clean of drugs for three years when she died.”

Still, Mitch told the outlet that the show would include both her struggle with drugs and alcohol, as well as her ill-fated marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil.

At the gala, Mitch told PEOPLE of his daughter, “We think about her every day.”

“In fact, we think about her every minute of the day.”