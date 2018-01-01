Amy Winehouse‘s legacy continues to flourish in the six years since her death due to alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, with a drug rehabilitation foundation established in her name and a new Broadway production reportedly in the works. But for her father Mitch, her presence is much more vivid—he claims that that ghost of the late singer visits him regularly at his home in Kent, England.

According to a recent interview with the Sun, Winehouse says that the apparitions occur with greater frequency around the time of her birthday, Sept. 14.

“After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time,” he says.

“Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me,” he continues. “I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

Winehouse also says that the Back to Black chanteuse paid a visit to him in the form of a blackbird similar to the one she had tattooed on her arm. The creature apparently landed on his foot a week after Amy died and began to chirp. Now he sees the birds wherever he goes, which he “cannot explain.”

At a gala dinner of the Amy Winehouse Foundation in October, Winehouse told PEOPLE that his daughter is never far from his mind. “We think about her every day. In fact, we think about her every minute of the day.”