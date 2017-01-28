Amore! Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Holds Hands During Museum Date in Florence

It’s amore for Selena Gomez and the Weeknd.

The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence, Italy on Friday.

Gomez, 24, and the Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 26, toured the grounds, stopping to view collections of Renaissance paintings, in addition to Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

The “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” songstress was also photographed glancing at Botticelli’s Birth of Venus.

That same day, Gomez and the “Party Monster” hitmaker were seen enjoying a romantic lunch at a local restaurant.

Their international stop comes two days after the pair enjoyed a date night at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles with famous friends French Montana and Jaden Smith.

And earlier this month, Gomez and the Weeknd were spotted having dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in L.A., where they were pictured smooching throughout the evening.