Howie Mandel on How the America's Got Talent Judges Have Been a Support System For Mel B: 'We're All There for Her'

All of the America’s Got Talent judges—Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum—are proving to be a great support system for costar Mel B, who has been going through a difficult time in her personal life.

“We all go through tough times and we need people around us who care and matter and are there and are strong for us—and we’re all there for her, ” Mandel told PEOPLE at the show’s season 12 kick-off in Pasadena, California, on Monday.

Earlier this month, the 41-year-old revealed that her father died after a five-year battle with cancer—and last week, the former Spice Girl filed for divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

“Mel’s going through a rough time,” Mandel said of the star, whose first public appearance since filing for divorce was at the event.

“I’ve been friends with her for a few years now and I love her and I mean that. Not just love what she does. I love her,” added Mandel. “And we’re all there for her and we talk off-camera.”

But what’s most “amazing” to Mandel about his friend and costar is “how strong she is as a human being,” he says.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

“She’s a great mom. She’s a great daughter. She was there when her father passed away, and [she’s a] great sister,” he continued. “She’s going through a divorce and the loss of her father, but as soon as that camera rolls, I’ve never seen anybody so strong, so witty, so powerful, so right there. I always thought [the Spice Girls’] girl power was a brand, but she lives it and epitomizes girl power.”

Klum also shared that she believes “it’s good” at times “when you have to work and be distracted.”

“I think it definitely helped her that we were working so much,” said Klum. “Because sometimes it’s good when you have to work because it keeps things off your mind.”

This is the face your 18 year old daughter does when she finds out she is travelling alone with mummy for 16hrs and there is no getting out of it and no turning back ✈️🇬🇧#mydaughterismyrock #nofilter #leeds #18 A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

“And you see a lot of fun acts,” continued Klum. “So that gets you to laugh too, which is great in those hard times. But we’re a family and we help each other.”

Cowell, who praised Klum about “genuinely” being a “good friend” to the singer, says that he’s personally “gotten to know Mel well over the years.”

“So, I kind of know what she’s going through. I mean, dealing with a lot in one go,” he says. “But in a weird way, this is a good distraction for her.”