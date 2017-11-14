There are a million reasons for viewers to tune in to the 2017 American Music Awards. One being that Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas will take the stage at the upcoming award show, organizers revealed Tuesday.

As she’s on the road, Gaga will perform “The Cure” live from her Washington, D.C. tour stop. Jonas will supply a rendition of “Find You” while Mendes — who just took home an armful of MTV EMAs — will sing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Mendes is nominated for Favorite Artist in the Adult Contemporary category, and Lady Gaga is in the running to win favorite female artist in the pop/rock category.

One of my favorite shows to perform on. So happy to be back this year. See you Sunday, @AMAs. pic.twitter.com/hKHsfYxwpI — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017

Aside from the stellar solo acts, superstar collaborations for the night include Alessia Cara and Zedd, who will perform their Billboard Hot 100 smash single “Stay,” marking their first performance ever at the AMAs, as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt, who will team up to perform their hit, “Let Me Go.”

Previously announced performers include BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Demi Lovato and Pink.

Gomez’s performance will mark her first time taking the stage since undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will perform her brand new single “Wolves” at the show, where she took home the prize for favorite female artist (pop/rock) in 2016.

Christina Aguilera will also perform a special tribute to Whitney Houston to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard’s release on Nov. 25, 1992.

Bruno Mars leads the pack this year with eight total nominations. Sharing second place, Drake and Ed Sheeran both scored five nods. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Chainsmokers are also among this year’s nominees.

The AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.