Going into Hollywood week, most American Idol contestants have one thing in mind. And while Katy Perry‘s favorite ‘WIG’ contestant Noah Davis is just as focused on getting to the next round, he can’t help but hold on tight to another lifelong dream.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode, the Arkansas native opens up to host Ryan Seacrest about his goal of owning an alpaca.

“Two weeks ago, I was in Royal, Arkansas feeding my goats,” Davis says in the clip.

“There was a mission to get you an alpaca,” Seacrest says to Davis. “That seems to be a big goal. I have not looked up where you can live with an alpaca in Hollywood — do you think it’s okay to have them?”

“If I had to put it in my apartment, if I had to put it in my penthouse like, I’m going to have an alpaca,” Davis responds. “It’s a thing. Like, it’s going to happen.”

During Idol‘s premiere week, Davis immediately caught the attention of Perry after swiftly saying a not-so-popular phrase before his audition – “Wig.”

“It’s a language that sometimes the kids and I speak,” Perry recently told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s a little bit Internet language but basically when someone sings really well, and they sang, you know, they sing so well that the wig flies off. It’s like if there is tape and glue because I’ve worn many wigs, hello blue wig ‘California Gurls.’ But sometimes the glue is not strong enough to hold the vibrations and the wig flies all across the room. That’s when you know you can really sing.”

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.