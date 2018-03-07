American Idol Judges Get Real About Who Is the Hardest to Impress

American Idol is making a comeback with fresh contestants — and new (and honest!) judges.

During People Now’s Confess Sesh, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan get candid about who their ultimate music icon crush is, which Idol judge is the hardest to impress, and which song they would sing if they were the ones auditioning to be the next American Idol.

And their answers may surprise you!

RELATED: Luke Bryan on Challenges of Judging American Idol: ‘It’s Out of My Comfort Zone to Pick People Apart’



Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Eric Liebowitz/ABC

During an interview with Good Morning America in October, the judges — who Perry dubbed “the dream team” — opened up about working together on Idol and revealed how they’ll go about finding new talent during the audition process.

“There’s still talent out there to be discovered,” said Perry. “There are still stars and diamonds in the rough and I think the great American Dream — we can revive that in a way and show people that if they have the talent, if they work really hard… maybe we can give them a little platform to just shine.”

American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.