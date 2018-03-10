American Idol's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, SEASON 4

Since taking home the top prize on season 4 of American Idol in 2005, the Oklahoma native has continued to rise up the music ranks, earning Grammys and critical praise for her storytelling and vocal talents. In a 2015 interview with Parade, a decade after making her TV debut, the country crooner reflected on her time on the music competition show.

"Idol was probably the most horrifying thing, because I had never been away from my hometown like that before," Underwood, who is married to pro hockey player Mike Fisher and is mom to son Isaiah, told the outlet. As for what she thought right after winning Idol, Underwood shared with Parade that she tried to keep her thinking practical.

"I always kept in my head, 'If nothing else ever comes of this, I got to do the coolest thing ever and I won American Idol. I was like, 'Okay, I will just have fun with this and save up as much money as I can and finish school and get a real job.' Because I am always a practical thinker and would never allow myself to think it would turn out okay all the time."