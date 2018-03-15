Katy Perry may have been his first kiss, but American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze said his smooch with his first-ever girlfriend was extra special.

Months after revealing that he had never been in a relationship during his on-camera audition, the 20-year-old aspiring singer from Oklahoma introduced his new significant other on Thursday.

Glaze and his girlfriend Carrie talked about their romance in a recent interview with Inside Edition, during which Carrie called his kiss with Perry “cool,” adding, “He kissed a celebrity — how great for him.”

The couple, who began dating after Glaze’s audition for the Idol reboot was filmed in October, also reminisced about the first time they locked lips.

“It was incredibly special,” he said. “Katy Perry was my first kiss, but Carrie was my first kiss in a real way. If you really sat me down and asked me, I would tell you about how our first kiss was and it was just as special as I wanted it to be.”

RELATED: American Idol Contestant Clarifies Katy Perry Kiss: ‘I Do Not Think I Was Sexually Harassed’

Benjamin Glaze and girlfriend Carrie

Glaze was among the many hopefuls vying for a golden ticket during the series premiere of the Idol reboot on ABC Sunday evening. The much-talked-about kiss occurred after he entered the audition room and judge Luke Bryan referenced Perry’s 2008 hit “I Kissed a Girl,” asking: “Have you kissed a girl and liked it?” Glaze told the panel, including Lionel Richie, that he hadn’t, adding, “I have never been in a relationship and I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

Perry proceeded to beckon to Glaze, telling him, “Come here.” Glaze approached the pop star, said “One on the cheek?” and gave Perry a smooch on the face before she quickly planted one on his mouth.

Following the kiss, Glaze asked for some water as he told Richie, Perry and Bryan, “I kind of was not expecting that … That was a big deal,” before performing Nick Jonas‘ 2014 single “Levels.”

RELATED: American Idol‘s Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?

Benjamin Glaze and Katy Perry Mark Levine/ABC

On Wednesday, Glaze spoke out about the kiss, clarifying that he was “not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all” after stating he felt “uncomfortable” about it in post-audition statements.

“I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it,” he wrote on Instagram.

WATCH: American Idol Contestant Who Had Never Been Kissed Says Katy Perry Smooch Was ‘Uncomfortable’

“I am not complaining about the kiss I am very honored and thankful to be apart of American Idol the main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss I should have been able to perform under pressure,” he stated.

Concluding, “My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation!”