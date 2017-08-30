American Idol Cancels Texas Auditions Due to Hurricane Harvey

Due to the devastation in southeast Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey, American Idol is canceling upcoming auditions in the area.

The reality singing competition announced Tuesday on Twitter that it will no longer be making stops in Houston and San Antonio, which had been scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

“The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected,” the statement said, while also encouraging interested parties to attend future auditions in bordering Louisiana or to apply online.

A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/h88A0qiBfY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017

American Idol initially wrapped up in April 2016 after 15 seasons on Fox, only to be revived earlier this year at ABC. The latter network has already brought back host Ryan Seacrest and recruited Katy Perry as a judge, but is still searching for who will join her.

Several high-profile music acts have postponed or rescheduled Houston-area shows due to the storm, including Coldplay, Lady Antebellum, and Mary J. Blige.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com