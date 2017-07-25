Amber Rose is getting forthright about her 2010 split from Kanye West and the “constant bullying” she has endured from him over the years.

During an interview with Complex‘s “Everyday Struggle” talk show, the TV personality opened up about her personal battles in the years since breaking up with the rapper, and how his harsh comments have deeply impacted her life.

“I see this a lot on the internet: ‘Amber’s going to hurt him.’ I’ve been the one that’s been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends,” Rose, 33, revealed during her sit-down interview. “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him.”

Rose and West, 40, dated for two years before calling it quits in 2010 — the same year he released the Grammy winning My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, his fifth studio album, inspired by their breakup.

“It’s a great part of history and it’s a great part of hip-hop, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but that time was not a great time for me,” she said. “I’m famous, and I’m broke. I can’t date anyone else. I can’t say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.”

“The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that,” Rose continues. “I had to take that heartbreak on top of it.”

After years of feuding between Rose and the rapper’s now-family (specifically, her twitter war with Khloe Kardashian), West appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in 2015, where he dissed Rose by stating he “had to take 30 showers” after dating her before getting together with now-wife Kim Kardashian West.

Nearly one year later in January 2016, Rose’s ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and their then-3-year-old son, Sebastian, became West’s targets during a twitter rant.

“4th you let a stripper trap you. 5th I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years,” West included in his list of grievances against Khalifa. Dragging herself into the middle of the rappers’ beef, Rose responded to West with the now-infamous hashtag, “#FingersInTheBootyA—Bitch.”

Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch☝ — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) January 27, 2016

Feeling ashamed of his since-deleted tweets, West went on Steve Harvey’s morning radio show several months later to apologize and acknowledge it was wrong of him to bring Rose and Khalifa’s toddler into the mix.

“I really want to stress the amount of respect that I have for parents,” West, who is father to children North, 4, and Saint, 1, told Harvey. “There is no concept of anyone beating up on someone else’s child or that type of concept. So every day I feel more deeply, deeply, deeply apologetic about that concept, because I only want to put out positive, positive, positive concepts.”

In an effort to fight for female empowerment, Rose founded the Amber Rose Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that aims to promote discussion about women’s rights and equality issues.