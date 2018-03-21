Amber Rose Hits Back at Critics Who Called Her Son 'Gay' for Liking Taylor Swift

Amber Rose will defend and protect her son no matter what.

Almost a day after the model shared a sweet video of her 5-year-old son Sebastian Taylor receiving a surprise gift from none other than Taylor Swift, the mama bear clapped back at critics who judged her son for his musical tastes, including calling him “gay,” according to Rose.

The 34-year-old came to her son’s defense on Wednesday, sharing a series of Instagram Stories that slammed those criticizing her son, writing, “Shout out to all of the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb ass women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift.”

“This is why young kids kill themselves And this is also why our society is so f—– up,” she wrote. “Liking a certain type of music will not make you “pick” your sexuality you dumb f—.”

She continued, “We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires. P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f— and creative as f— like his parents.”

Rose also added, “He also has more money in his bank account than any of you trolls could even imagine Lol. Let’s do better for the next generation people. Grow the f— up and teach ur kids to love and not hate. P.S.S. Regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what.”

Sebastian, whom Rose shares with ex Wiz Khalifa, was overjoyed when he received tickets to Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday.

Rose made sure she caught the unveiling on camera, telling him as she presented him with a VIP box, “I have a surprise for you. Ready? Look at that — Taylor Swift sent that to you.”

Sebastian replied, “Really? For real?”

After getting some help opening the box from his mom, Sebastian discovered what was inside: concert tickets as well as a note from the singer.

“Oh my God, she sent me a letter!” the boy exclaimed, before taking a look and asking, “What’s A-M-B-E-R?”

The model replied with a laugh, “That’s your mommy’s name!”

In the second part of the video, Sebastian gives a big smile to the camera and says, “Thanks, Taylor!”

Sebastian proved he was a major Swiftie back in October when Rose shared a video of her son rocking a pair of headphones and singing “Look What You Made Me Do” into a microphone.

“He loves him some @taylorswift,” the mom captioned the video, in which Sebastian nails every lyric to the song.