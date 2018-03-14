Amber Rose and 21 Savage Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Amber Rose and 21 Savage have called it quits.

“They are definitely off,” a source confirms to PEOPLE. “They are not together.”

The pair — who unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this week — were last spotted walking hand-in-hand on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles.

Reps for the former couple did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rose, 34, officially announced their relationship back in July 2017 with an emotional note about the 25-year-old rapper, noting that they were “perfect for each other.”

Then in October 2017, he supported the reality star at her third annual SlutWalk.

RELATED GALLERY: Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far

21 Savage and Amber Rose on Feb. 14 Splash

Before 21 Savage, Rose was linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The two split in February after about five months of dating.

Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa with whom she shares a son, Sebastian.

The amicable exes recently celebrated their child turning 5 years old with a Suicide Squad-themed birthday party for which they dressed in coordinating costumes for the occasion.