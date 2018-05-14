Are Amber Rose and 21 Savage Back Together? 'He Is My Heart and Soul,' Says Rose

Though they broke up in March, Amber Rose will always have deep adoration for ex-boyfriend 21 Savage.

The mother of one, 34, professed her love for the rapper, 25, on Instagram Monday with a lengthy message about her feelings for him.

“I Love this man so much. I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell,” Rose captioned a photo of the pair looking into each other’s eyes.

“It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul,” she said of the musician, who was born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

RELATED GALLERY: Love Rules! 19 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again

21 Savage and Amber Rose in October 2017 David Livingston/Getty Images

Rumors of a split first circulated when the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram in March. As of late, they still do not follow each other.

“He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no f—s given. He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him,” Rose continued in her Instagram post.

Concluding, “I love him. Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says.”

RELATED: Amber Rose Shows Off the Results of Her Breast Reduction

Back in July 2017, Rose officially announced her relationship with 21 Savage with an emotional note about him, noting that they were “perfect for each other.”

Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 5-year-old son, Sebastian.