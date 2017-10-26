Selena Gomez is about to return to the stage for the first time since undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter is set to perform her brand new single “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. It’s an event she would never miss, having won the award for favorite female artist – pop/rock in 2016, as well as providing show-stopping performances of her honest track “Same Old Love” in 2015 and her emotional song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” in 2014.

In September, the “Bad Liar” singer revealed she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer to recover from a kidney transplant.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Gomez also shared that the donor was her longtime pal Francia Raisa – an actress best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager – in the Instagram photo that showed the best friends holding hands from their hospital beds, as well as photos of her stomach following the surgery.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” said Gomez. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In an October 2015 interview with Billboard, Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with lupus and revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease. Later in August 2016, Gomez took a career break after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” due to her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez told Billboard in December 2016 that she decided to go public with her lupus diagnosis because she wanted to be an advocate for the disease.

“I waited for the right time to talk about it because I am in a great place, and I’m very healthy,” she said. “I’m not trying to be loud about it: It was time to use my platform to help.”

In the months following her transplant, Gomez has been focused on getting back into the same old routine she following before she had her surgery – like hitting the gym and getting back into tip-top shape. Just weeks after her procedure, the singer was photographed leaving Rumble in New York City, a gym known for their group fitness classes featuring 10 rounds of boxing and strength training, and according to Rumble co-founder and co-owner Noah D. Neiman, “she killed it.”

“She just came in and went hard. We were all, ‘Okay, that’s what I’m talking about!'” Neiman tells PEOPLE of Gomez, who took his colleague Joe Ferraro’s class. “I was like, ‘What?! Look at you, you just had surgery,'” Neiman says. “She legit has a whole new kidney! But she was great.”

The 2017 American Music Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.