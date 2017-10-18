Diana Ross will be honored at the 2017 American Music Awards with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Wednesday.

Ross is a seven-time American Music Awards winner and hosted the show in both 1986 and 1987. The award will recognize Ross’ artistic contributions to the entertainment industry and popular culture.

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Ross said in a statement. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award, which was formerly called the American Music Award of Merit, has been given to a handful of exceptional artists over the years.

Musicians such as Sting, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Gloria Estefan, Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Annie Lennox, Loretta Lynn, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Prince, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Tammy Wynette have previously been honored.

The 2017 American Music Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.