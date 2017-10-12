Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Nominated for 2017 American Music Awards: See the Full List

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Rihanna are among this year’s nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards, which were released Thursday morning.
Ciara announced six of the categories on Good Morning America. The rest of the nominees will be announced by Billboard via Facebook Live starting at 9:50 a.m. ET, and fans will be able to start casting votes beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Check out the list of nominees below, then vote here for your favorite artists. The 45th annual AMAs will air Nov. 19 on ABC.
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Drake, More Life
The Weeknd, Starboy
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
This list will continue to be updated until all nominations have been announced.
This article originally appeared on Ew.com