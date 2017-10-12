Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Nominated for 2017 American Music Awards: See the Full List

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Rihanna are among this year’s nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards, which were released Thursday morning.

Ciara announced six of the categories on Good Morning America. The rest of the nominees will be announced by Billboard via Facebook Live starting at 9:50 a.m. ET, and fans will be able to start casting votes beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Check out the list of nominees below, then vote here for your favorite artists. The 45th annual AMAs will air Nov. 19 on ABC.

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Drake, More Life

The Weeknd, Starboy

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

This list will continue to be updated until all nominations have been announced.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com