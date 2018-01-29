All About Joy Villa: the Singer Who Wore an Anti-Abortion Dress to the Grammys

Singer Joy Villa turned heads Sunday night when she showed up to the Grammys with a dress bearing an anti-abortion message.

The singer, who is not nominated for any Grammys this year, wore a white dress inscribed with the words “choose life” next to a rainbow-colored drawing of a human fetus. In an interview with Fox News, Villa explained the thinking behind her choice: “I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.” She added that the dress was inspired by her own choice to put a baby up for adoption when she was 21 and her belief that women should choose adoption over abortion.

The anti-abortion dress is not her first political statement on the red carpet. At last year’s Grammys, she wore a red, white, and blue dress adorned with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” In December, Villa accused Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of inappropriate touching at a holiday party. But in her new interview with Fox News, Villa emphasized that she was still a Trump fan: “I love what he is doing; unemployment is down. I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!”

The respect appears to be mutual; when Villa announced in October that she was considering a run for political office, she got a thumbs-up from the president, who wrote on Twitter: “Good luck to Joy Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans!”

Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Villa wasn’t the only one using her red carpet appearance to make a statement; after a group of actresses wore black dresses to the Golden Globes as a sign of solidarity with the ongoing #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment, more celebrities showed up to the Grammys on Sunday with white roses on their outfits to convey a similar message.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.