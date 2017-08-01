It’s been seven years since Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in an intimate ceremony by the Mediterranean – and they couldn’t be more in love.

In celebration of the special day, Keys, 36, wrote a moving Instagram post to her husband, including a sweet throwback photo from their wedding day.

“We’ve been married for 7 years today and I’m like 🎉🎉🎉 😍😍😍🙊🙊🙊 **SO excited!!!!!🤗🤗 We’re even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I’m in awe of us everyday!” the 15-time Grammy award-winning singer wrote.

“I’m proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can’t wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here’s to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! 😘😘😘#deananniversary #7 #love #loveuniverse.”

The love birds wed in 2010 after about two years of dating. Just months before the wedding, the stars announced their engagement and news that they were expecting their first child. Keys and Beatz (née Kasseem Dean) share two sons, Egypt, 6, and 2-year-old Genesis.

7 years ago today Magic was made 🙏🏽 I can't believe time move so fast when you're having fun and staying young with love ❤❤ 100 plus more years to go inshallah 🙏🏽 thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support 🙏🏽 our kids are also very lucky to have you 🙏🏽⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️#Deansanniversary #7 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

You make me feel like a natural woman 😍😍😍 ~ Carole King #love #loveuniverse #deananniversary #7 A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

One little one made a special appearance in Beatz’s anniversary post, which included a collage of pictures showing Keys and Beatz cuddling close.

“[Seven] years ago today Magic was made 🙏🏽 I can’t believe time move so fast when you’re having fun and staying young with love ❤❤ 100 plus more years to go inshallah 🙏🏽,” Beatz, 38, wrote.

“Thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support 🙏🏽 our kids are also very lucky to have you 🙏🏽.”

The adorable anniversary posts didn’t end there, Keys gave her 10 million followers a look inside the couple’s celebration. She shared a trio of photos that showed a candle-filled table, a massive, colorful cake, and the stars smiling wide as they posed together.