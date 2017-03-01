Alicia Keys Nails Gwen Stefani and Adele Imitations While Taking on the ‘Wheel of Musical Impressions’

It’s no secret that Alicia Keys can sing, but thanks to Jimmy Fallon and his “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” it’s clear that her talents stretch far beyond her own music library.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the 36-year-old nervously took on the challenge of performing silly songs in the style of famous artists — but it only took her a few notes to realize she was really good at it.

First up, Keys was tasked with performing the childhood rhyme “Miss Mary Mack” as her fellow judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani.

Perfectly embodying the No Doubt front-woman, Keys repeated, “I ain’t Miss Mary Mack, girl” — a play on Stefani’s hit “Hollaback Girl.”

The “Girl on Fire” singer then performed as Adele for a rendition of “The Alphabet Song,” which Fallon shared was a huge hit with his young daughters — Winnie, 3, and Frances, 2 —at the moment.

“I would buy that song tomorrow!” the late night host announced after Keys sang the letters in the style of Adele’s ballad “Hello.”

Happenin’ now on @FallonTonight 📺 A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

As for Fallon, he gave credible performances of the “State Farm” jingle as The Pointer Sisters and the “Meow Mix” jingle as legendary rocker Elvis Presley. However, the highlight was his backup singing for Keys as she slayed a performance of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” as none other than Janis Joplin.

Catch Keys passing down her musical knowledge to contestants on The Voice, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. (ET) on NBC.