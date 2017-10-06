Alicia Keys Recalls the Early Days of Her Career in New Clive Davis Documentary: ‘I Remember Feeling So Inspired’

Alicia Keys is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 36-year-old singer appears in Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, a new documentary about the legendary record producer, and opens up about how Davis gave her the break she needed to make it big.

“At 16, I was signed by Columbia Records. The people at Columbia really didn’t understand what I was doing. My manager at the time, he was like, ‘If they don’t get you, then let’s find somebody that does,'” she says in an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary.

“I’ll never forget meeting Clive. I remember him being really appreciative and celebratory of the fact that I was my own artist. And I remember feeling so inspired.”

Keys has snagged more than a dozen Grammys over her career, which was kicked off by one of her earliest hits ‘Fallin.'”

“People really liked ‘Fallin.’ But it defied all genres. It didn’t have a place at radio,” says Keys.

“[Davis] knew that if people could lay their eyes on me, if they could see what he saw, then they would see what he saw,” she adds.

Davis worked his magic and “Fallin'” had a six-week reign on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001.

The music mogul has cemented himself as one of the industry’s most iconic figures. The documentary chronicles Davis’ rise from humble beginnings to driving the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives is available on Apple Music and will be available on iTunes on Oct. 13.