Alicia Keys Calls Receiving Amnesty International Award ‘One of the Most Proud Moments of My Life’

When Alicia Keys isn’t busy flexing her many music muscles, the Grammy award-winning singer is off working to save the world.

The 36-year-old singer this week accepted Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2017, calling the honor “one of the most proud moments of my life.”

“Especially as an activist, as a woman, here in this world, who is driven to recognize the injustice in the world and recognize the unfairness, the inequality, the things that have to change, the ways that we, as everyday people, all of us, have a part to play in that,” The Voice coach said in a statement.

Keys has long championed the fight against AIDS/HIV in children across the globe through the organization she co-founded, Keep a Child Alive. And the singer has spoken out against gun violence, the refugee crisis and criminal justice reform among other social justice issues.

“It encourages me to continue to speak out against injustice and use my platform to draw attention to the issues that matter to me,” she said of the award.

The organization will officially present Keys with the award on Saturday, May 27 in Montreal, Canada, according to the statement.

Along with KCA, Keys launched the We Are Here Movement, encouraging young people to take action in criminal justice reform and the efforts to end gun violence.

She opened up about the fight against HIV/AIDs at the KCA’s annual Black Ball in October, telling PEOPLE that becoming a mother has made her efforts all the more meaningful.

“It’s always been way more impactful — even in part of my speech tonight, I talk about how the children who don’t receive access to the medicine that Keep a Child Alive provides oftentimes won’t reach 2 years old,” Keys said then.

“And my son [Genesis] is just about to be 2 years old. Whoa. Can you imagine? So, it gives me a reference point that’s way different than even before. It’s an even deeper understanding of why the fight against AIDS has to continue.”