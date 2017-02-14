Thieves pocketed approximately $2 million in jewelry from Alanis Morissette‘s home last week, TMZ first reported.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department would not name Morissette — who lives in L.A.’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood — as a victim; however, the rep did confirm that “suspects made off with a safe containing approximately $2 million worth of jewelry and other items or property” from a Brentwood home on Feb. 9, adding that the victims were not home at the time of the incident.

The “Hand in My Pocket” singer, 42, has not yet commented publicly on burglary, although she posted a cryptic message on Twitter Sunday that hinted that she is choosing to focus on the positive.

“Sometimes, in sweet artistic forms, it is nice to know you are surrounded by so much goodness,” she wrote above a photo of footprints in the sand.

sometimes, in sweet artistic forms, it is nice to know you are surrounded by so much goodness. pic.twitter.com/f37GFO1Trj — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) February 13, 2017

The married mother of two was not home at the time of the heist, per TMZ, which first reported the news.

RELATED VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Welcomes Daughter Onyx Solace

The burglary marks the second time this year that the “Ironic” singer is in the news for being the victim of a crime. Last month, Morissette’s ex manager, Jonathan Todd Schwartz, admitted to stealing more than $5 million from the singer between May 2010 and January 2014, and falsely listing the criminal withdrawals as “sundry/personal expenses.”

He was charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return for failing to report the embezzled funds. He also reportedly stole an additional $1.7 million from two other unnamed clients.

Reps for Morissette could not be reached for comment.