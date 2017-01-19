Alanis Morissette’s Ex Manager Admits to Embezzling More Than $5 Million from the Singer

Alanis Morissette‘s ex manager has admitted to stealing over $5 million from the singer, as well as an additional $1.7 million from two other unnamed clients.

Los Angeles prosecutors tell the Associated Press that Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and filing a false tax return for failing to report the embezzled funds.

According to the AP, Schwartz admitted to stealing millions from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014, falsely listing the criminal withdrawals as “sundry/personal expenses.” When first questioned about the mismanagement by prosecutors, he initially claimed that he had invested in an illicit marijuana growing business.

Morissette, 42, had sued Schwartz for his financial improprieties in the Los Angeles Superior Court last May, but the suit was ultimately settled. The terms were not disclosed, but Schwartz was reportedly suspended by his employers, GSO Business Management.

Schwartz is due in the U.S. District Court on Feb 1 for this most recent legal battle. He faces up to 23 years in federal prison, though his plea bargain is likely to reduce the sentence to between four and six years.