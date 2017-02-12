Jazz Legend Al Jarreau Dead at 76 Following Hospitalization for Exhaustion

Al Jarreau, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76.

According to a statement from his manager Joe Gordon published by Ebony magazine, the singer was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

His loved ones asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music, an organization that supports music opportunities, teachers, and scholarships for students in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin.

Last week, updates on Jarreau’s Twitter account announced he had entered a hospital for exhaustion and was forced to retire from touring “with complete sorrow.”

“The medical team has instructed that he cannot perform any of his remianing 2017 concert dates,” his team said in the statement.

They continued, “He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music, and for everyone who shared this with him – his faithful audience, the dedicated musicians, and so many others who supported his effort.”

#AlJarreau is retiring from touring. If you hold tix to any of his 2017 shows go to venue for refund. Visit https://t.co/SaBFO61iFh pic.twitter.com/ZkfWhibq2y — Al Jarreau (@AlJarreau) February 8, 2017

I know you will all be happy to know Al Jarreau is recovering slowly and steadily — Al Jarreau (@AlJarreau) February 9, 2017

On Thursday, an update seemed to show improvement in the singer’s health.

“I know you will all be happy to know Al Jarreau is recovering slowly and steadily,” his team said.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the legendary jazz and R&B singer.

“Rest in power, @ AlJarreau,” wrote Chaka Khan. “U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans.”

Rest in power, @AlJarreau. U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans. pic.twitter.com/XylxkaAILe — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) February 12, 2017

RIP Al @AlJarreau

It was an honor working with him and there was no one like him!

Unreal.. — Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) February 12, 2017

So sad to hear that AL Jarreau has passed away. The Grammys' will be a little less fun tonight. He was one of the greats! RIP🕊️ — Darryl M. Bell (@DarrylMBell) February 12, 2017

Al Jarreau… One of the best ever! May flights of Angels guide thee to thy rest. #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) February 12, 2017

Musician Steve Lukather of Toto and Ringo’s All-Starr Band shared his condolences as well.

“It was an honor working with him and there was no one like him!” he tweeted. “Unreal..”