Inside Backstreet Boys Star AJ McLean’s Larger-Than-Life (Prom-Themed!) 40th Birthday Party
The former boy band star rang in his 40th birthday at a surprise prom party with band mates and friends, from Nick Carter to Lance Bass!
By Jeff Nelson•@nelson_jeff and Sarah Michaud
The former boy band star's wife, Rochelle, teamed up with celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss to plan McLean a surprise 40th birthday party in L.A. on Jan. 20.
"I knew I was having a party, I had my outfit picked out months ago, but I couldn’t have imagined this prom in my wildest dreams," McLean tells PEOPLE. "My wife killed it. She knew I had never had a prom and wanted to give that to me."
"To have my prom surrounded by my closest friends and family was just perfect," says McLean, whose guests included pal Lance Bass of 'NSYNC (left), band mate Nick Carter, 98 Degrees's Jeff Timmons and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town.
Bass attended with his husband, visual artist Michael Turchin.
"Walking into the party and seeing so many faces of people I’ve worked and grown up with, all having a great time with friends past and present, was magic," McLean (with band mate Brian Littrell) says.
"It was a perfect night and I couldn’t have asked for anything more," says McLean, who caught up with friend and 'NSYNC star Joey Fatone.
Guests posed in a prom-themed photo booth, which offered an assortment of cute props.
Adds McLean: "Gathering all my closest friends and family under one roof to celebrate with me was so sick."
"It's hard to pick my favorite part of the night, but being crowned prom king was definitely a moment I’ll always remember," says McLean, with wife Rochelle.
"As was dancing with my beautiful wife, speeches from my boys, the In-N-Out truck and the photo booth. The whole night was my favorite!"
In addition to the on-location In-N-Out truck, catering was provided by Taco Bell — and guests noshed on '90s-era candies and sweets.
"Forty feels great," McLean says. "I’m working hard at the gym, eating well, spending time with my wife and two girls and I went to prom! Doesn’t get much better than this."