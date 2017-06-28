Afghan Whigs Guitarist Dave Rosser Dies at 50

Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, musician Dave Rosser — best known for his work with rock band The Afghan Whigs — died Tuesday at age 50.

A commemorative post on the band’s Facebook page confirmed news of Rosser’s passing.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration,” the band wrote Wednesday morning. “Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love. Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours.”

The Afghan Whigs formed in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1986, and latter broke up in 2001. In 2014, the band reformed with new members — including Rosser, who previously played alongside vocalist Greg Dulli’s side projects The Twilight Singers and The Gutter Twins — to release their first album in 16 years, Do to the Beast.

Rosser also collaborated with artists like Ani DiFranco, Joseph Arthur, and Tim Heidecker over the years. His cancer battle was first revealed in October, when The Afghan Whigs announced two special performances in New Orleans and Los Angeles in an effort to raise money for his medical expenses.

Following the diagnosis, Rosser remained active with the band, contributing to their eighth album, In Spades, which was released on May 5.

“There are no words to express how much I love you David Rosser. I had the honor of playing music and living with you in multiple bands. I started My Jerusalem as a result of your encouragement,” the late guitarist’s friend, fellow rocker Jeff Klein, wrote early Wednesday on Facebook. “Having you as a friend is and will be one of the finest accomplishments of my entire life. You are truly a rare treasure. I will carry you with me everywhere I go. Love you infinitely and eternally.”

