Steven Tyler ‘Seeking Immediate Care’ as Aerosmith Cancels Last Four Shows of South American Tour

Steven Tyler is “seeking immediate care” after his doctors advised him that he could not continue to travel and perform, leading Aerosmith to cancel the last four shows of their South American tour.

The singer, 69, shared a statement on his Twitter account Tuesday, apologizing to fans and writing, “I’ve let you down.”

In the statement, Tyler “is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

The rock star also included his own comments in the statement, writing, “To everybody in South America… Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico… I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down…. I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in Sao Paulo.”

“I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances,” he continued. “I promise I’ll be back… unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…..'”

Last summer, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed onstage in New York during a performance with the Hollywood Vampires, which includes Johnny Depp.